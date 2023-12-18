SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The family of Earl Moore Jr. is remembering his life and calling for justice one year after his death.

Monday, Dec. 18 marked one year since his death. Family and friends gathered in Springfield for a balloon release in his memory.

“It’s just like letting him know that they’re going up to heaven right where he’s at and sending him love up there,” Chatara Moore, Earl’s sister, said Monday.

Peter Cadiagan and Peggy Finley are accused of killing Moore after putting him face down on a stretcher with restraints.

To remember him, Rose Washington, Moore’s mother, and her family carry a piece of their loved one with them wherever they go wearing a button with Moore’s picture on it.

“People know about my heart, keeping him close to me, keeping him close to me,” Washington said in an interview with WCIA Thursday.

Chatara Moore, one of his sisters, said it makes her smile when people ask about it.

“It made me think about Earl all the time, especially when I’m at work and they ask about him,” Moore said in an interview with WCIA Thursday. “It just makes me so happy and it just makes me feel like Earl asked about me.”

Last year, the Springfield Police Department said Moore called police saying there were people with guns in the house. But when they arrived, someone in the house with him said he was experiencing hallucinations from alcohol withdrawal.

That’s when then-EMS workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley arrived. Body camera video the department released in January from the night of Moore’s death shows the two putting him face down on a stretcher with restraints.

“The video is so shocking because they offer Earl no consideration,” Ben Crump, one of the attorneys representing the family in a wrongful death lawsuit, said. “From the moment they get there, it is like a hostile encounter. Earl was screaming out for help – saying ‘help me’, ‘help me’, ‘help me’. The police understood he was reaching out for help. But the EMT workers – gave him no professionalism and no humanity. It’s barbaric. They treated Earl inhumanely.”

The coroner ruled Moore’s death a homicide saying he died from asphyxia.

“I miss him so much,” Washington said. “I wish there was something I could do to bring him back. My heart is overloaded with hurt, with pain. Earl should’ve still been here.”

In the past year, Finley and Cadigan have both been out from the Sangamon County Jail. Finley was released in June after paying her bond. Cadigan at that time was still behind bars.

In September, the end of cash bail went into effect and his case was moved to the new system. He was then released in October without having to pay. Finley has since gotten her bond money back.

“I did not like that” Washington said when asked about the two EMS workers being released from jail. “That was a real slap to the face.”

But through the pain of losing her son, Washington manages to find strength.

“Praying to God every day and my family and my friends so many of them stand behind me and I know they got me,” Washington said. “When I feel so weak, I just get to praying, get to praying like, ‘God help me please, lift this burden up. Carry this, carry this.’ So far, he’s done it and he’s doing it still.”

His family, which includes his mother Rose, his three sisters Chatara Moore, Mahogany Moore, and ShiKira Brooks, is focused on keeping his memory alive.

“Earl was a good kid. Earl was shy. A mama’s boy … Yes, he really was,” Washington and Moore said. “He always wanted to be involved with something, going places with his friends.”

Astarr, Moore’s niece, said her favorite memory of her uncle is when he took her to the store to get a gift.

“When we were there, me and my cousin, we just started picking up everything,” Astarr said. “We got a whole bunch of stuff and he bought it all and we we’re like ‘Thank you,’ and we started walking back. He had helped me do the thing because he had to unscrew the stuff for me to be able to do the electric robot so we could play,” Astarr said.

At the same time, Moore’s family is committed to getting justice.

“Ain’t nothing they can do, ain’t nothing they can say that could put Earl back here,” Washington said. “So since I can’t have my son back, can I please have justice? Can I have a peace of mind? Can I have that?”

In addition to the criminal case involving Cadigan and Finley, in January, Moore’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cadigan, Finley and LifeStar, the private ambulance company the two worked for. The case is still pending.