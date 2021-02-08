Family of deceased veteran asks people to donate to Mission K-9 Warrior Program

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA)–Illinois State Police found the body of 42-year old Justin Marcinko last week. The combat veteran had been missing for a few days.

Marcinko was in line to receive a service dog that would help him with his PTSD. Now, in lieu of funeral donations, Marcinko’s family is asking for people instead to donate to the Mission K-9 Warrior Project, started by the American Legion Post 203 in Georgetown. The program had previously given a service dog to a close friend he toured with, Roy Espinosa.

“Mission K-9 Warrior is a program that purchases and trains K-9 to cater to the specific needs of veterans with PTSD,” its director David Hughes said. So far the program has gotten twelve dogs to combat veterans.

“It gives the veteran a better sense of safety, and also the veteran has to focus on the dog,” Hughes said.

But Justin Marcinko didn’t want to just get a service dog. His sister, Rachel Marcinko, said he had a mission to become a service dog trainer himself, and get as many vets a service dog as he could.

“He was good with animals,” Marcinko said. “Justin was one of those people that would give you the shirt off their back, and I think he connected with them.”

Marcinko said more should be done to help veterans like her brother. She said if you know anybody who’s dealing with PTSD, or recovering from a traumatic event, to reach out and be a lifeline. If you’d like to help the Marcinko family’s cause, you can do so by sending a check through the mail to the American Legion Post in Georgetown at 106 E. West St in Georgetown, or by clicking the link here.

Officials said they are still investigating the cause of Marcinko’s death.