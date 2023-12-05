DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A grieving family is receiving money from the State of Illinois after a seven-year court case.

The 8-year-old and 14-year-old daughters of Kelly Wilson from Decatur will split a $2,591,761.26 settlement after a former state trooper rammed into their mother’s car and killed her. The family originally asked for 10 million dollars from the lawsuit.

Timothy Shay, the attorney for the family, believes the verdict is helping the family reach closure.

“They’re happy that the decision was entered in their favor,” he told WCIA. “And closure is very important in a case like this.”

In May 2016, Illinois Trooper Jeffrey Denning was working in Macon County when he received a call about a police officer shot in Mahomet. Denning was speeding over 100 miles per hour to the scene where he crashed into Wilson, making a left turn at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Harrison Street. He later testified his sirens were not continuous as he should have set them when traveling that fast.

In 2021, Denning pled guilty to a charge of reckless conduct. He also retired from ISP in 2018.

While Denning was driving at a speed more than three times the speed limit, an autopsy found Wilson had a .094 BAC as well as THC in her system. The Illinois Court of Claims ruled the accident was 55% Denning’s fault, and 45% Wilson’s fault. Shay argues that percentage was too much for his client.

“There was no evidence that any alcohol or marijuana consumed by Kelly Wilson made her impaired, and that’s the standard in the state of Illinois,” Timothy Shay, the lawyer for Wilson’s family, said. “Even though her blood alcohol level was slightly above that allowed by law and her THC level was slightly above that, by law, there was no evidence that she was impaired at the time of the accident.”

As Denning was an on-duty government worker when he crashed into Wilson, the money for the settlement will come from taxpayers. The Illinois legislature will have to create a bill to pay it; Shay estimates the daughters will get the money in a trust next summer.

“Ultimately, the State of Illinois will pay for the reckless conduct of its employee,” he said.