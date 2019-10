CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire. Crews responded to 15 Orchard Drive, about 8:40 pm, Monday. Occupants of a single-family residence escaped uninjured.

A small fire with heavy smoke in a bedroom was put out with an extinguisher. Fire damage was contained to the bedroom and smoke was ventilated. The family was able to return to the home.