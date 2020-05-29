Family needs help renovating house after son suffers medical emergency

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — After their son suffered a series of medical complications, one family is asking for help renovating their house to add a handicapped accessible apartment.

Bryce Minion, 23, has cerebral palsy. When he was born, doctors put in a shunt in his brain. Minion lived on his own at an assisted living facility until April 14 when he had surgery for a shunt revision. His family said the routine surgery turned complicated, leading to an infection and shunt malfunction. Minion was airlifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis where he spent 35 days in intensive care. His parents have spent most of their time with him.

“They spent three to four weeks over in the hotel every day driving back and forth,” said Ian McMillan, Minion’s uncle. “They have two teenagers here, so they had to maintain both houses, so it’s really difficult on them.”

Minion was released from the hospital, but had to go to Carle Hospital by ambulance Thursday after more complications. He will have to undergo rehabilitation when he gets out, and will have to move back home with his parents. But that means some changes for their basement. It’s being renovated into a handicapped accessible apartment with a walk-in shower.

“So far, we’ve gotten quite a bit of the framing done,” said McMillan. Construction companies from Springfield, Champaign and Hoopeston have helped out, but McMillan said they still need to finish plumbing, flooring and drywall.

“If there’s any local contractors that want to help and come in and say, ‘You know what, in two days I can have this placed finished for you.’ Because, I’m not a carpenter, neither is my brother.”

