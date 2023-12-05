HOOPESTON, IL (WCIA) — A family from Indiana recently made a life-changing decision to sell everything they owned and relocate to central Illinois with the goal of helping others. Jenny and Jason Gomez are the soon-to-be owners of Monarch’s Haven.

“I just really felt like this is where God wanted me,” said Jenny Gomez.

The couple believes that calling led them to the small community of Hoopeston. Their goal is to make a positive impact and fill a void in the community.

“We met some of the people here, different demographics, and I felt when she said she felt called here I felt it too,” explained Jason Gomez.

Monarch’s Haven will aim to provide essential services for both the homeless and families facing difficult times.

“We want to do a meal ministry and a day center for people to be able to help them with just having a place to hang out,” said Jenny. “If they need help with job applications, applying for assistance, applying for social security, any of those things.”

The Gomez family says they have the vision. They just need to get the space ready to bring it to life. They already have a building, but it needs significant work.

“There is a leak in the roof, and we haven’t looked at the plumbing, but my guess is that that’s going to be an issue, too,” explained Jenny. “We want to get the power on, and the box is a hot mess and it needs to be fixed before we can even get a meter put out there to turn on the power to be able to move forward with any of the other things.”

The Gomez family is optimistic about having the space ready in the next few months. Once the necessary repairs are completed, Monarch’s Haven will open its doors to serve the Hoopeston community.

“This was probably God’s plan all along,” said Jenny.

The building is located off East Main Street and Bank Street in Hoopeston.

The Gomez family is reaching out to the community for support. They are looking for volunteers to help them finish the space. If you are interested in contributing to Monarch’s Haven, head to their Facebook Account.