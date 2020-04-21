Family mourning loss of mother after DUI crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is mourning the loss of their mother after she was killed in a car crash. It happened in Decatur at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Woodford Street.

60-year-old Erma Graves was driving through an intersection she’s passed through countless times on Saturday night. Her children never thought they’d get the call saying, this time, their mother had lost her life.

“She wasn’t doing anything wrong. She wasn’t out there harming nobody, and she lost her life,” says Graves’s son, Demetris Johnson.

20-year-old Dylan Bunch was charged with aggravated DUI causing death. Officers say he was high on marijuana and taken to the Macon County jail .

Police say Bunch drove right through a stop sign when he hit Graves’s car in the middle of the intersection.

“[You’re] not ever thinking that you’re going to hear the news that your mother passed away from someone’s carelessness or recklessness,” says Graves’s daughter, Dedra Graves. “I never expected to see her laying there like that.”

Graves was taken to the emergency room, but her injuries were too severe.

“She was a wife, a mother, a friend, [and] a grandmother. She loved her family [and] did whatever she could for us,” says Dedra.

And at that intersection, you can find balloons and teddy bears symbolizing all the love her family has for her and how tough of a loss this truly is.

“You really took a rose from us. You took something really special from us,” says Graves’s daughter Dominique Clemons.

Graves’s children say their mother was hit by a drunk driver at the same intersection last year. They want the city to put a stoplight or add more street lights to keep this from happening to anyone else.