CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been two days since 20-year-old Jahiem Law was shot in the head and another woman in the leg after a large gathering in a parking lot turned deadly.

His aunt Latrice Jones said the family hasn’t been the same since and she’s still wrapping her head around the fact that her nephew is gone.

“It’s an ill feeling,” Jones said. “It’s a feeling I can’t even explain. My nephew was hard-working, trying to take care of his two babies. He was at work when this happened. This happened in broad daylight.”

Jones said he wasn’t involved in the violence.

“He went out there being protective of his girlfriend, trying to get her to come back into the Taco Bell and he wound up getting shot in the head,” Jones said.

Law was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital; the same hospital Jones works at. She said finding out it was Law was one of the worst days of her life and it’s been difficult to keep it together. It’s been especially hard for her sister Kizzy Jones, Jahiem’s mother, who still doesn’t believe this is real.

“My sister wants answers because she can’t sleep, she wants this person arrested,” Jones said.

Jones said her sister is too emotional to talk about losing her son. But has one request from the community.

“Don’t let this get swept up under the rug,” Jones said. “We’re tired of burying our kids in champaign county. This is ridiculous, say something. If you know something, say something.”

Jones said her family will be having a funeral for Law sometime in the near future. In the meantime, they’re organizing a go-fund-me page for his memorial service.

We reached out to the Champaign police for an update and who said there’s no additional information at this time. They’re asking anyone with additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to crime stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (tips); online at 373tips.Com; or the “p3 tips” mobile app.