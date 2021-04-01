Family looks for continued support after teenager’s severe car crash

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Zander Mitchell was on his way to soccer practice before getting into a severe car crash. Now, his family, teammates and other parents are raising money to help his recovery.

Mitchell had to be airlifted from Warrensburg to a hospital in Springfield. His family said he is in stable condition and eager to get back on his feet.

But Mitchell’s road to recovery is a long one. His aunt, Kristy Rodriguez, said he has fractured many bones throughout his body and is going to need multiple surgeries to fix.

She stressed that while it is important to help now, the family is going to need continued support from friends and family.

“I think it’s important for people to know that everyone’s asking what they can do now,” Rodriguez said. “This is going to be a long road for our family, so continued support is going to be needed.”

Rodriguez, Mitchell’s Soccer Coach Kevin Emery, and other parents have already been collecting donations to help the Mitchell’s pay for his surgeries.

Emery said over the course of his junior year, Mitchell has grown to become a true leader, and is one of the more vocal presences on the team.

“We’re rallying behind him right now,” Emery said. “They’re all super supportive, you can’t help but support a kid like Zander. He’s a guy you want your kids to be like.”

He said the accident has motivated the team to step up their play, and finish the season strong for their teammate.

If you’d like to donate to help with Mitchell’s recovery, you can do so by clicking the link here. If you wish to send a non-monetary gift, you can do so by sending it to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.