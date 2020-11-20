Family looks for answers after hit and run crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is begging for answers after a crash sent a man to the hospital.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Champaign. Thomas Wolniak was riding his motorized mountain bike on Town Center Boulevard by Binny’s. A driver hit him and never stopped.

Wolniak is alright. He is in the hospital and is undergoing surgeries. But even though he is out of the woods, his family fears he will never be the same.

“I received a call at close to midnight Tuesday night from the emergency room telling me that my brother was in an accident,” said Krissy Hebert. It is a call most of us hope we will never get.

Hebert found out her brother, Thomas Wolniak, was hit Tuesday night while driving his mountain bike. “The car was turning left in front of him. Didn’t stop. Turned into one of the businesses down there.” Wolniak was hit so hard that he flipped over their vehicle and fell onto the street. The driver never stopped.

“His ankle is shattered in multiple places,” said Herbert. “His leg is shattered in four places. So he has at least two more surgeries and then his left arm as well. He described it as it was in the shape of a Z.”

His family lives in northern Illinois. They said it feels like they have been kept in the dark about what exactly happened. “It was very traumatizing to get that news, and to be a couple hours away, and we would just be grateful if somebody could help us piece this together,” said his mother, Darlene Wolniak.

“It’s very disheartening that a person would do that,” said his father, Thomas Wolniak.

They are hoping anyone who saw anything, no matter how small, will report it. “Any witnesses, anything,” said Hebert. “We just want some kind of justice for him. He didn’t deserve this.”

Wolniak’s family said his motorized mountain bike had lights on both the front and back. He thinks the vehicle that hit him was small and white, but that is all he remembers.