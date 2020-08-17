Family is saved by 7- year old boy who noticed house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)- The Sandlin family was left with nothing after a fire took away all of their belongings, and they said their house was just starting to feel like a home. Grandfather Daniel Lomax thought it was a typical day cleaning out his garage. “All of a sudden, he ran out saying there were flames,” said Lomax.

The hero that ran out to warn the family, one of the youngest in the family, 7-year old Mason Sandlin ” Well I saved everybody’s life,” said Mason. Three generations of the Sandlin family lived in the house, and even though the fire destroyed a lot, something survived they would have never thought of, A necklace that daughter in-law Dixie Rodgers received before her father’s passing. “It started as silver and purple, but it’s charred now, but it’s still something,” said Rodgers.

The family is currently staying in a hotel and looking for their next home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Danville Fire Department.

