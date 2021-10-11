Family is looking for answers after vintage car is stolen

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One Champaign family is looking for answers after their home was broken into and a vintage car was stolen.

Harold Zahnd made a post on Facebook asking for help. He said his father’s vintage ’69 Chevrolet SS Nova was stolen over the weekend. They’re looking for any information to get it back

“It’s a very sentimental car, and we’d like to have it back,” Larry Zahnd, the owner of the car, said.

The family said they have surveillance of when the car was stolen, and they say it was seen around 1:30 Sunday morning in Villa Grove. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact your local police