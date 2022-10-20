CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Clinton is displaced from their home after a fire on Wednesday.

The fire happened on South Wilson Street around 3:45 p.m. Fire Chief Stephan Page said a malfunction in the furnace caused the fire.

“It caused a fire within the appliance, which allowed smoke and soot to go through the ductwork,” Page said.

The fire caused smoke damage throughout the entire house.

The family is staying elsewhere while their home and furnace are cleaned. Page said the damage to the house is estimated at $10,000.