Family hosts book signing for church

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family from Champaign celebrated the release of their co-authored book with a signing Saturday.

Prince, Mallory, and Jeremiah Robertson wrote “Jero’s Journey: Finding Hope in Autism” about Jeremiah’s life living with autism. The books uses some real stories to teach readers how to communicate better with children on the spectrum. Mallory Robertson says the writing process involved all of them.

“He has short little stories or memories that he talks about that has helped him overcome obstacles,” says Robertson. “It has coping mechanisms and things that help teachers to deal with children who have autism.”

Jeremiah signed books at Bethel AME Church in Champaign. 10 percent of each sale of the book goes to the church’s youth program.