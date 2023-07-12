URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tom Ealy of Urbana is asking for help after a fire destroyed everything, but the help isn’t for him. It’s for a single mother of four.

58-year-old Bonnie Wills adopted four children when the youngest were babies. Now she, her two nine-year-olds, and two six-year-olds are living in a hotel room with only the clothes on their backs.

“It was very scary. Very traumatic. Like it was I can’t even put into words how scary it was,” said Wills.

What started as a movie night with her kids at the foot of her bed ended horribly. The house looks fine on the outside, but the inside shows a different story.

“All the ceilings were caving in and warped and wavy because of the water damage. Really is destructive,” said Ealy.

Wills was woken by the youngest of her four kids.

“One of the things that was destroyed was the birthday present for the twins. I mean, that’s sad,” said Ealy.

She says when she opened her eyes, she could see the flames coming toward her and knew she had to act quickly.

“It was very scary, very traumatic. And I’m just grateful that she woke us up because it could have been a whole other story and a whole other situation,” said Wills.

Wills says she never imagined she and her kids would be escaping from their family home.

“My room is a complete loss. Their room is pretty much a complete loss,” said Ealy.

“Right now, she needs the ability to see four months from now, five months from now, and that her whole world is going to be destroyed,” said Ealy.

She says this house was meant to be a forever home for the children she’s taking care of. Now she just hopes she can get them all somewhere safe and comfortable soon.

“I just want to help, and I hope everybody else does, too,” said Ealy.

Wills says right now she’s staying positive.

“It was just overwhelming. Just support prayers, you know, prayers the biggest thing, you know,” said Wills.

But her friend, Ealy, is wishing she gets more than that. He created a Go-Fund-Me for the family with the hopes that the community chips in.