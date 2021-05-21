Family grieves after Champaign man and police officer die in shootout

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “He is the most compassionate person you will ever meet in your life. If you ever knew him,” said Lawrence Lewis, the brother of Darion Lafayette.

And now they’re mourning him after he died in a shootout with Champaign police.

Tonight, we’re hearing from two grieving families.

It’s been a hard few days for them.

On Wednesday, Darion Lafayette was shot and killed.

Champaign police officer, Chris Oberheim, was also shot and killed.

Lafayette’s family is remembering him as a compassionate person who treasured his loved ones above all else.

“I’ve seen people say they value something and then go against it,” said Larnesia Lewis, Lafayette’s sister. “But what Darion valued, he meant it. Respect, he meant it.”

His sister says that was one part of Darion Lafayette. There were activities he also loved to do, whether it be reading books, playing video games, or fixing up his car.

“He loved doing things with cars,” said Lewis. “He loved doing things with his hands. So I mean, he liked nice things. So his car, that was usually like his baby. If anything went wrong with it, he was trying to figure out why it would do. Why, this can’t happen.”

They say not only was he good with his hands, but the Kankakee High School graduate also excelled in the classroom.

“He studied,” said Thomas Trowell, his uncle. “He learned. And he used it.”

The 24-year-old died on Wednesday morning in Champaign.

Police say they were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex, and there was an exchange of gunfire with two officers.

Lafayette died at the scene.

State police are still investigating.

Lafayette’s death was devastating news for his family.

This isn’t the first time they’ve dealt with a loss like this.

Lafayette’s mother died when he was nine years old and they say that took a toll, but he worked hard and invested in his family, despite the hardships.

“He had thoughts that at my age, I was amazed of the compassion and the things that he could come up with that was, I wish I could come up with,” said Trowell.

Lafayette’s family is waiting for answers as is Officer Oberheim’s.

Illinois State Police is investigating the domestic disturbance call and what led to the exchange of gunfire.