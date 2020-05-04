Family & friends honor Kimberly Mattingly with vigil

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Loved ones of a woman who was murdered are honoring her life Monday night.

A vigil for Kimberly Mattingly is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. in Chrisman.

Her body was found Wednesday in rural Beecher City. Christopher Glass is charged with murder. He and Aaron Kaiser are also charged with concealing a murder.

Police said Glass shot Mattingly several times in early April. Kaiser told investigators he heard gunshots while they were fighting. He helped Glass bury her body on his parents’ property in Beecher City.