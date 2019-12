CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Funeral arrangements are still being finalized for an off-duty police officer who was killed in Arizona this week.

Blake Newman, 25, is originally from Clinton. He graduated from Clinton High School a few years ago. The Phoenix police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

News is being brought back to Clinton. His visitation will be at Calvert Funeral Homes on Sunday evening. Services will either be at the First Christian Church or Clinton High School.