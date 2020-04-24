Family finalizes adoption during COVID-19 pandemic

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A post going viral on social media shows a little boy who’s just been officially adopted. It was a long process but one his family says was worth it.

Krickett Kelley, of Monticello, started fostering children more than 15 years ago. She has two biological children and always wanted a big family. When her kids started graduating, she decided to foster and loved it. She previously adopted two children. Now, she’s just adopted her third child — a process that started several years ago.

“I though, ya know, I’m probably really about ready to stop … and then I got the call for Vari and I was like ‘oh no no no’ I’m too old to take a baby — and here he is and here we are — and he’s just part of the family and I could not imagine my life without him,” says Kelley. She started taking care of Vari when he was 24-hours-old. He’s now three and a half. Last summer, parental rights were terminated and Kelley had the opportunity to adopt Vari. It was a resounding “yes!”

It took until the end of January to get a court date for Vari’s adoption — March 27th. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic started and courthouses closed.

“We have been through so many roadblocks and it’s like every time we think we got it done, something else would happen, or the court would get postponed or something … so I just kept waiting and then when she called I’m like – I know what you’re gonna tell me and I don’t wanna hear it!,” says Kelley.

The person on the other end of the phone was Kelley’s adoption attorney, Ellyn Bullock. Bullock and Kelley have worked together for years on adoptions. Bullock quickly saw that the adoption process was going to be delayed — indefinitely — for a lot of families. She wanted to do something to help families who had uncontested adoption cases. She reached out to Circuit Court Judge, Randy Rosenbaum, about what could be done with those cases during the stay-at-home order. They looked at the law and found that they could forego in-person appearances if there’s good cause.

“Usually the court likes to lay its eyes on the child and on the petitioners for adoption — and there’s very good reason for that — but he and I worked out that because of the public health emergency, he could waive personal appearance,” says Bullock.

“So the question was — would I do these remotely? And I came to the conclusion that if I review the file and have all the procedural steps are met … T’s are crossed, I’s are dotted .. and I find it in the best interest of the minor child .. I will sign these orders,” says Judge Rosenbaum. “These are families that are already families and want to finalize and I just see no reason in making them wait weeks, or months, or an indefinite period of time before finalizing this — so I feel good that I can help them bring their family closure much faster.”

They were able to set up video conferences to see the family and child at home to reassure the court that the adoption was in the best interest of the child. Kelley says it was different — and they can’t wait to celebrate when this is all over — but they’re ecstatic, and relieved, that the process is finalized.

Judge Rosenbaum says he’s finalized a few adoptions and expects several more to come up soon.