Family farm feeds Source to Table

FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) — A newly developed business on a fifth-generation family farm is seeing an unexpected increase because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.









Slagel Family Farms is a Source to Table enterprise offering craft meats online. The business launched in October, mere months before the country would essentially be put on lockdown.









The company has access to small USDA inspected processing facilities with an adequate supply of naturally raised animals. A lack of warehousing or consolidation services minimizes contact with the product or packaging.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2376137825984367

Owners say they’re witnessing a turning point where customers are relying on farmers for a direct source of food and they’re proud to be part of something bigger helping feed the country. Their business has had orders from out-of-state as well as surrounding communities in the Land of Lincoln.

