Family faces death of two family members, days apart

BETHANY, Ill. (WCIA)- One central Illinois family is mourning the death of two loved ones.

The fire that took the life of Alaina Jarnagin happened on Friday afternoon in Bethany. Jarnagin was in the preschool program at Okaw Valley Elementary School.

At the time of her death, her family was already grieving the loss of another family member. Jarnagin’s great uncle, Mike Castelli, died in a crash in Moultrie County on Wednesday.

Pastor Rob Roy of First United Methodist Church says in times like these, the community comes together. “It’s a very family-oriented community we are very shocked by this. We are praying, and we want to let them know that they’re loved”, said Roy. People are donating clothes and money to the family, but Roy said this type of heartache also requires people to lean on each other.

“I’d say you’re not alone and that there are people here who are willing to help and want to help; we just need to know how we can best help you,” said Roy. Mike Castelli’s funeral will be in Lovington Tuesday at McMillian and Young; visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm. Jarnagin’s funeral is still being planned.