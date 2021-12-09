Family donates toys in daughter’s honor

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Toys for Tots group in Vermilion County was able to surpass their goal, and donors contributed more than $7,500 at CrossRoads Christian Church.

Ashley Deck used to donate to Toys for Tots, but she died earlier this year from COVID-19.

Her family decided to keep the tradition going, and they bought $600 in toys and dropped off those donations in her honor.

Ashley’s mother, Tina, said Thursday’s event was certainly emotional, but it’s what Ashley would have wanted.

“It’s a very bittersweet feeling. It’s hard, because she’s not here, but we can feel her with us. We know that this is what she would have wanted us to do. So, yeah. It’s hard, but it’s also happy,” Tina Deck said.

Ashley was 35, and her mother says she was one of the most big-hearted and loving people you would ever meet. Tina says Ashley was always happiest when she got the chance to help others.

Ashley was a Scentsy dealer, and her family decided to sell the rest of her inventory after she died. All of the money they made was used to buy toys that were donated on Thursday.

Tina says it’s what Ashley would have wanted.