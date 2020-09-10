Family donates $25,000 to band program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of Central High School alums is giving back to the band they loved.

Four brothers are donating $25,000. They graduated back in the 70s and 80s, but their experience in band had a huge impact on them.

The idea is to use the money to help their jazz band. Nothing is set in stone yet, but they know they want it to help band members for years to come.

It has been 40 years since Ted Wolf graduated, but he still remembers his years at Champaign’s Central High School fondly. “Band is a part of the family.” He and his three older brothers all played in the jazz, marching and concert band.

It was even special to their mother. “She was involved as a chaperone, pulling kids by their ears and stuff like that, keeping them in line.”

Wolf’s parents are both gone now, but they set aside money for donating. “They didn’t really specify exactly where to donate. We thought… the band is the perfect place.” Current director, John Currey, couldn’t be happier.

Currey and his wife Jennifer director together. They accepted a $25,000 check from Wolf with plans to possibly use it to create a foundation for their jazz band. “Obviously we can use $25,000 like that in buying instruments and all kinds of things, but I think we want to use it to help bringing jazz artists for our jazz festival,” said Currey. He said something that would make the Wolf’s legacy live on far longer than any instrument could. “It would be an ongoing thing that would touch many lives.”

That donation was one of the largest in school history for the band and they are excited about what it will mean for the future.