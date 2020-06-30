Family donates $15M real estate to UI

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The UI Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the Atkins Group has donated more than 300 acres of real estate in southeast Urbana to the UI and UI Foundation.

The property is highlighted by the Stone Creek Golf Club, its associated buildings and equipment. DIA will own and operate the golf club, which will remain closed for this year, while undergoing improvements.

As a “championship-caliber public course,” and the home of the Fighting Illini Division I men’s and women’s golf programs, the course will be remained the Atkins Golf Club at the UI pending Board of Trustee approval.

The total value of the gift exceeds $15 million.