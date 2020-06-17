Family displaced after house fire

HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters said a family lost their home in a fire that happened early Wednesday morning.

Homer Fire Chief Don Happ said crews were called to a house near N. West and W. 3rd Streets around 2:45 a.m. When they got there, firefighters saw flames coming out of the east and north side windows.

The family–which consists of four children and two adults– was able to get out of the house. One of their two dogs died in the fire; the other was able to get out.

Chief Happ said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The American Red Cross is helping the family with housing.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after experiencing heat exhaustion while battling the flames.