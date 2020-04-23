Family displaced after fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Everyone was able to get out safely after a fire Wednesday night.

It happened in the 400 block of West California Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The two people living there said they heard a pop and saw fire on the outside of the house. When firefighters arrived, they noticed glowing in the attic and tore their way through the wall to get to it.

The fire was extinguished in a matter of minutes, but the house can’t be occupied at this time.

No word what started the fire. Authorities are investigating.