DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family is displaced from their home after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Decatur Fire Department said the fire happened near Division Street and Maple Avenue. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke coming from the home and found the fire in the basement.

The adult who was home at the time was able to get herself and two children out of the house, having been alerted to the fire by working smoke detectors. They and two other adults are now living with family members while receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by ventilating the roof as other firefighters put out the flames. Officials said they also saved several Christmas presents from being destroyed.

No one was hurt in the fire. An investigation was unable to determine the exact cause, but officials said it is possible that a lighting fixture malfunctioned.