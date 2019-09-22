Family day of fun for Cub Scouts

FAIRMOUNT, Ill. (WCIA) — Cub Scouts and their families will travel from five different counties to enjoy rocket launching, archery and pedal cars for a family day of fun.

For many of the boys and their families, the Cub Scout Family Fun Day is an introduction to the activities of the Boy Scouts of America. The event is planned to provide fun and challenging activity in a family friendly setting.

A bonus event this year will allow Cubs to blast off water bottle rockets. Every new Cub Scout in the Prairielands Council in 2019 will receive a free Pinewood Derby car to build and race.

Boys and girls in grades K-5 can join Cub Scouts at any time in a local Cub Pack.

Cub Scout Day One

September 28 1-4pm

Curtis Orchard

For more information, click here.