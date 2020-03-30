1  of  2
COVID-19
Family collects cards for 85th birthday

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Family members are gathering cards for a woman’s 85th birthday.

Melissa Lemay and her siblings had been planning a surprise party for Marilyn Montgomery, who turns 85 on April 5. They had wanted to make this birthday special for Montgomery, whose husband died last year, but ultimately canceled their plans in order to protect Montgomery from any possible exposure to COVID-19.

“She’s a wonderful lady who’s always taken care of other people and giving them stuff even when she didn’t have it herself,” Lemay says.

Lemay says Montgomery has long loved writing letters. That’s why Lemay is asking friends, family and community members to write letters wishing her mother a happy birthday.

If you’d like to send her a birthday card, you can mail it to the address below:
508 E. Northline
Tuscola, IL 61953

