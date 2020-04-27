Family celebrates with birthday drive-by

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in Champaign celebrated a big birthday on Sunday, all while keeping their distance.

Ted Beach turned 91 years old today. He’s a Champaign-native who friends and family call ” a local icon.”

Beach was part of the 1946 Champaign High School state champions team. He went on to play ball for the U of I throughout the 50s.

“It’s just the idea of the friends and the family that mean so much to me after all these years. The people here today are…friends of mine from different stages of my lifetime and they all mean a lot to me,” says Beach. “[It was a] big surprise. I wasn’t expecting anything like this.”

Beach’s friends and family did a birthday drive-by to surprise him. Instead of happy birthday, they sang “Hail to the Orange.”