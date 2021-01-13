Family celebrates Epiphany by giving back

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is celebrating the Epiphany by giving back to the community.

They held a supply drive for a local organization. Handles of Hope helps people in need in the area, including foster kids and the homeless.

The Horsch family said donations have been down, so they collected supplies for them on their farm near Gibson City.

They chose to do it on Epiphany because it is the Christian holiday celebrating when the wise men brought gifts to baby Jesus.

“The Holy Family ended up soon being homeless and were soon refugees and were escaping persecution from a tyrant who feared losing his power, so it’s a good time to help those, it’s a very appropriate time to help those who are experiencing those who are experiencing the same kind of homelessness and loss,” said organizer Barb Horsch.

She said they held the supply drive in a barn to help people experience that part of the Christmas story. They did not have the Holy Family, but they did have the manger and the donkeys.