Family celebrates 92-year-old with birthday parade

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Gibson City Family didn’t let COVID stop them from celebrating a special birthday in their family Sunday afternoon.

Wilma Freehill turned 92 and her loved ones made sure she didn’t spend it alone. They drove by the Villas of Holly Brook with gifts and goodies for the birthday girl.

Freehill greeted her loved ones safely and from the window. Santa even made a guest appearance.

One of Freehill’s daughters says this was a special moment for everyone – even Wilma.

“Her mom lived to be 92 and it’s been a goal of hers for several years to make it to this 92 birthday., shares Terri Freehill-Davis. “She’s had a lot of health issues in the last 2 months, but all through this, it’s been a goal to make it to 92. With COVID-19, it was just devastating to think about her being in a room by herself.”

Freehill-Davis says her mom had a great birthday.