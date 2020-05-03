Family celebrates 80th with birthday drive-by

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Birthday drive-bys have become a popular way to celebrate during the pandemic, and there was a special one in Rossville today.

Family from all over Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa drove in to celebrate 80-year-old Aileen Walsh’s birthday. They were even joined by the fire department.

Walsh was supposed to have a big, Kentucky Derby themed birthday bash. The derby was postponed and the party cancelled, but that didn’t stop her family from showing their love.

“She was actually born in 1940 on May 4th. That was the Kentucky Derby. So, it’s been a tradition to make this day special for her,” says son Bill Walsh. “She’s the staple of this family. She’s got a terrific heart, and we love her so much.”

“It’s going to make her cry. That’s how we know we did good,” predicted daughter Carrie Vancamp.

And Walsh’s family was right. There were some happy tears shed. Between kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, Aileen Walsh has 35.