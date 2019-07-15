Family business planted in Our Town

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man in Our Town grew up with a family tradition of growing pumpkins. Now, he’s inherited a business which carved its way into many families’ Halloween rituals. No pumpkins yet, right? Not quite, but growing pumpkins is a year-round labor of love.

So, even though it’s summer, there’s still plenty of work to make sure the pumpkins at Negangard Pumpkin Patch are on track. In the middle of the summer, there’s a lot of green at Negangard Pumpkin Patch. Not a whole lot of orange unless you count the flags marking different rows of soon-to-be pumpkins.

Mitch Negangard watches his farm closely because, even when opening day is months away, he knows what’s going to happen and what he has to do.

“Just watching the pumpkins stat from a really small plant and grow into a giant vine and put on some pumpkins. There’s more to it than just putting it in the ground and letting it go. We’ve really got to watch and make sure the outside factors don’t effect the plant.”

Negangard is in search of bugs, fungus or anything which could creep up on his crop because his business can’t let down the families who come in search of jack-o-lantern material.

“It’s just one of those things where I don’t really know anything else because I’ve been doing it my whole life. So, it’s just kind of a normal thing for me.”

The Negangard story of squash growing stretches beyond his time.

“When I first started, I was just a little kid. Like I said, it’s been going on since before I was born, so I was born right into it. I started from being very little and not having a lot to do with it to growing up now and graduating college and having a lot to do with it.”

From farmhand to co-owner, Mitch Negangard takes his job seriously so guests can come here to have a pre-Halloween celebration in Our Town.

“Just making sure that it’s fun and people are enjoying coming out here ’cause we enjoy doing it and we’re lucky to have the support that we do and it’s just a lot of fun for us.”

Aside from various varieties of pumpkins and squash, the Negangard Pumpkin Patch also has animals including goats.