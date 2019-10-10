Family building a brewery in barn

Thawville, (WCIA) — A family is building a brewery called “Artesian Brewing” on their farm.

They plan to put a tasting room inside the barn with an open entryway looking out on the property. It’ll focus on locally-sourced ingredients with beer, hard ciders and mead.

The owners say this is a project their entire family is working on. Linda Tammen says, “We don’t want it to be big. We just want it to be a small place where people can come out with their families and sit at a picnic table and have a nice glass of hard cider.”

On Tuesday, the Iroquois County Board approved the property to be commercially rezoned. The family is in the process of applying for the liquor license.

They hope to open sometime next year.