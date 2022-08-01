ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a big change from where one family was earlier this summer.

“Everyone’s good, I mean they’re still adjusting to new things, but they’re doing pretty well and they’re pretty comfortable now,” Caleb Foster, the son, said.

A fire destroyed almost everything they have. Now, they have so much they’re giving some of it back. This family’s story is a testament to the power of community.

In June, their home caught fire on Spruce Street in Villa Grove. They moved in with family in St. Joe and donations started pouring in.

Donations of money and physical donations like furniture and clothes have helped them get where they are now. Which is settling into their new home in St. Joseph.

The family said they’ve gotten extras and doubles of a lot of things. So much so that they’ve been donating to places like habitat for humanity and other families who are in need.

You’ll remember at the end of June, the family basically only had the clothes on their back.

Now that they are getting back on their feet, they want to make sure they can give back to the community that helped them so much.

“It’s always good to know that people are wanting to help no matter what happens. I mean, everyone should be like that. If you just want to help, do what you can, that’s all you can ask for,” he said.

They’re still looking for people and families in need of the extra furniture they got. They want to make sure it gets put to good use.