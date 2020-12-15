Family asks for help finding missing woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A mother in Decatur is asking the community for help finding her missing daughter.

Norma Crutchfield was last seen on November 1st near east Olive and North Illinois.

Now, family members are turning to you for help. Crutchfield’s mom says she just wants someone to come forward with any information that could lead to her daughter.

“That’s a mother’s worst nightmare. Not knowing where you’re baby is at. You know, your only baby girl,” said Annette Crutchfield.

If you have seen Norma Crutchfield, call police. They are still investigating.