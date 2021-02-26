Family asks for help finding missing man

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Richard Wayne Truett was reported missing in December. “We just can’t figure out what happened to him just gone, and it’s not like him to do this,” said his cousin Rhonda Truett.

Rhonda Truett says the last time he was seen he was leaving home for business, and he got into a car with someone to leave. “He told his mom that he was going to meet some people that were renting one of the houses, and that was it. No one has ever seen him since then,” said Rhonda Truett.

Richard Truett was 46-years-old when he was reported missing, about 160 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and gold plaid coat, blue jeans, and a camouflage baseball cap with a rebel flag on it. His phone was turned off after he disappeared, and there’s been no word from him since. “I don’t know but usually in cases like this someone knows something,” said Rhonda Truett.

They’re hoping anyone with information will forward. “We can’t give up hope, so I’m just hoping that if anybody at all has seen him or knows anything about this case to please let someone know,” said Rhonda Truett.