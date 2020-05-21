Family and friends surprise girl before surgery

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Loved ones recorded messages of support for a girl preparing to undergo brain surgery Thursday.

Kate Severns will be having surgery to remove a slow-growing tumor. She hasn’t been able to see her friends and family because of the pandemic. She was thrilled and surprised at the video, which included messages from a couple Disney stars.

“It was happy,” Kate said. “I was happy because I do not get to see them a lot anymore and it made me happy to see everyone.”

“As the surgery date was getting closer, she was getting more nervous and the thing that makes her happy is family and friends and, of course, Disney shows,” Kate’s mom, Becky said. “So, her older brother told us about this Cameo website and he showed us Bertram and the other celebrity too and we thought, ‘Oh that’s gonna be perfect.'”

Kate’s surgery will be in St. Louis.