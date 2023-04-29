CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Cheers filled the streets across Champaign and Urbana Saturday morning while many runners accomplished new goals and set records with others cheering them on.

Saturday was the 14th annual Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. Thousands of people laced up their shoes to take part.

Runners from 43 different states made their way to the Champaign area for many different races. Some said the community support along the sideline kept them motivated all the way from the start line to the finish.

“It was almost surreal seeing how many people are here cheering and I just felt so proud that I was actually able to finish the race,” Karle Flanagan, one of the runners, said.

That’s how many runners felt as they accomplished new goals, crossed the finish line, and took an item off of their bucket lists.

Michael Purk, a U of I senior, set a new personal record time on Saturday during his third half marathon.

“This is probably my favorite half marathon that I’ve done just because there was so much support, even from the community around Urbana,” Purk said. “Everyone’s out on their front lawns and there’s just a lot of energy to push you.”

Fans said bringing that energy was one of the goals.

“We woke up early this morning to drop our friend off and the whole time we were blaring music and dropping her off,” Lauren Miller, a spectator, said. “It was like dropping your kid off on the first day of school.”

26 girls from her sorority geared up for the race.

“Sitting on the street and watching everyone run by, it was emotional seeing how many people just come together through running,” Miller added. “It was so beautiful.”

Some runners wanted to bring the energy themselves too, like Flanagan. She wore a sloth onesie.

“I love sloths, they’re my favorite animal, and it was really cold this morning and I didn’t know what to wear,” she said.

Flanagan was hoping it would make people smile during the race.

As runners neared the finish line in Memorial Stadium, they were greeted with cold water bottles, smiling volunteers, proud family members and shiny medals.

Monaija Harris and her mom were volunteering at the finish line; they have been the past six years.

“We aspire to run in these races but haven’t gotten there yet, so we can cheer people on,” Harris added.

Alison Marlin said there was nothing better than hearing those cheers, but also having her family with her to walk the whole race.

“I was on maternity leave and I set this goal for myself to do a 10k. We just pushed right through,” she said. “We took turns pushing the stroller with my family and it was beautiful.”

They call themselves the “marathon of Marlins, bringing three generations together. Today was the first time some aunts and cousins met 2-month-old Sophia. She was in the stroller along the way.

“We don’t see each other that much, we’re dispersed across the country, so it’s nice catching up and having that family time even if it’s just for a couple hours walking,” Meg Marlin said.

Meg Marlin said she just turned 30 and by next year, she wants to be able to run a half marathon.

Diane Marlin, Urbana’s mayor, was out with her family members in the morning. She was also helping push the stroller.

She’s grateful for family time and said this is the 12th year she’s done it with them. But, she’s also proud of her town for coming together to make it as successful as it was.

Marlin said there are social and economic benefits to the race.

Hotels and restaurants are filling up with athletes from across the country. She said that’s especially important after the hospitality industry was hit during the pandemic.

“This is one of the events that helps them recover,” the mayor said. “We fill up hotel rooms, people buy gas, they visit restaurants, they may do some shopping. It’s a boost to the community in more than one way.”

She said the marathon couldn’t have gone on without the support from many different people in the community, and thanked all of the first responders, volunteers and public works departments for helping things run smoothly.