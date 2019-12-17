Family and community react to homicide suspect found dead

MILFORD, Ill. (WCIA)– Pamela Williams was found dead on Friday in Sheldon. Brian Musk was found on Saturday in Milford. Then Sunday the suspect Matthew Borden of Melvin was found in Colorado. The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office says he led state police there on a high speed chase before he died.



“There’s still a lot of questions. You know why he did it. You know. No one knows why,” said Lorie Taylor, Williams’ cousin. On Friday her cousin, 54 year old Pamela Williams, was found dead in Southwest Sheldon. “It broke my heart. The way he just dumped her in a ditch. They shouldn’t have to treat anybody like that,” said Taylor. Then on Saturday deputies were called to an auto parts shop in Milford for a burglary. They found 50 year old Brian Musk dead. The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department announced they were looking for Matthew Borden in connection to both deaths. “It’s Christmas. For God’s sake these poor families have lost more than any of else will ever know,” said Laurie Deitcher of Milford.

A day later, Borden was found, but he was nowhere near Central Illinois. Colorado State Troopers found him driving a stolen car from Iowa in a small town about 75 miles north of Denver. He led police on a high speed chase. Police say he was going over 100 miles an hour at one point. He ended up crashing his car and firing at officers. Officials say it is not believed any officers fired back. Borden was found dead next to his vehicle.

“He didn’t suffer any like the rest of the families are going to be doing for the rest of their lives,” said Deitcher. “He deserves it. He deserves everything that he got. I mean he shouldn’t have killed someone like that,” said Taylor. Lorie Taylor says even though they’re still hurting the healing process has started. “It’s going to take a long time to get through it. It’s going to take a lot of prayers and stuff to get through it,” said Taylor.

Colorado State Police are working with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department. They’re also working with the US Marshals Service. Borden was wanted for a probation violation in addition to the murders. Borden was also wanted for an armed bank robbery in Illinois. It wouldn’t be the first he was accused of. In 2007, he was sent to prison for robbing the Dewey State Bank. Borden pointed a gun at two tellers and stole almost 15,000 dollars.