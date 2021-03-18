Families who lost a loved one from Covid-19 may be reimbursed for funeral costs

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

Families who have lost a loved one from Covid-19 may be reimbursed. FEMA will provide financial help for families who paid to bury loved ones this past year. The government will reimburse them for funeral expenses that happened after January 20th, 2020.

Funeral homes say this will be helpful for families who didn’t have money set aside for these expenses.

“”Its unbelievable. Just glad to see the government stepping up and helping families who’ve experienced something that they never planning on experiencing,” Rich Darby, Co-owner of Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation, said.

This is projected to begin in April. Families will have to show receipts for the funeral costs.