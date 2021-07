DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Families will be able to get school supplies for their children during a distribution on Saturday.

In a news release, officials with Molina Healthcare of Illinois said the drive will be at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. That is located on West Decatur Street. The event will run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m..

Those who attend are asked to stay in their cars. The first 300 people will get a free backpack with supplies, according to organizers.