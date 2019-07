UPDATE: Both girls have been found safe.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The family of two girls who ran away Wednesday morning are asking for the public’s help finding them.

10-year old Mikla Bwandundu and 13-year old Naomi Armstrong are believed to still be in the area and are known to frequent Marketplace Mall.

Police do not think they are in any immediate danger. Anyone seeing either girl should call police.