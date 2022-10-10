CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Monday night was the first chance families had to face the Champaign Unit 4 School Board since a consulting firm laid out proposals two weeks prior that many parents worry could disrupt their kids’ education.

“I’ve talked to different parents who are excited about a change – who are excited about doing something different or seeing some changes coming to Unit 4,” Kyle Kirchhoefer said.

A group of parents, including Kirchhoefer, rallied for “change not chaos” before Monday’s school board meeting. “Unit 4 Families for a Smarter Solution” formed to voice their concerns about possible changes coming to the schools of choice model.

“Not because it’s us versus them, but simply just because it’s a group of people who want to involve the community in what is a really important decision,” Kirchhoefer said.

They encouraged people to speak up during public comment.

“If it’s about social class, we need to think about the root cause of the problems,” one speaker said.

The school board said their elementary schools are not socioeconomically diverse enough, and that’s why they’re considering proposals from an outside firm called Cooperative Strategies that could send many kids to a new school next year.

“You can’t shuffle kids in and out of IPA. I’m sure there’s not English native speakers learning Spanish on the side, let alone being taught in Spanish,” Cyndi Hitchens said.

Hitchens is worried about what the changes could mean for bilingual kids like hers. Cooperative Strategies suggested reserving half the seats at International Prep Academy for Spanish-speaking students, or keeping it as a magnet school.

“But what does that mean? Does that mean that kids have to reapply across the district with both scenarios?” Hitchens said.

At the meeting, a spokesperson for the Champaign County NAACP said the organization has no position on the issue yet, but he thanked the school board for addressing equity in the community.

“Do not collect and spread rumors. The position of the NAACP will be based upon actual information as we receive it and synthesize it,” he said.

Superintendent Shelia Boozer assured every parent in the room that no final decisions have been made yet.

“I’m anxious and excited to see what comes out of all this, because I honestly do believe with all the feedback we’re getting, that we’re going to have something that none of us thought of,” Boozer said.

Families have less than a month to share their thoughts through a survey and focus groups. Boozer sent an email Monday afternoon thanking parents for their feedback so far. Read the full message below.