Families of deceased inmates rally at Vermilion County Jail

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Three families of inmates who died in Vermilion County Jail marched in front of the jail in honor of their loved ones.

Families have stood out front with pictures and candles lit for their loved ones, Jamie Moore, Thomas Dalton, and Josh Edwards.

The family of Jamie Moore said Moore’s death in 2018 had a devastating impact on their whole family. Moore’s father Kenneth tells WCIA all inmates should still be treated humane.

“These families, we’re all hurt,” Moore said. “Every one of us. I’m sure there are inmates up there waving, and i want them to know we love them.”

Moore was the first of the three Hoopeston men to die in the jail since 2018.

Thomas Dalton died in prison in 2020. He became really sick when inside the prison but was denied attention by medical staff. The third inmate, Josh Edwards, died last month.

Moore’s father is calling for the sheriffs office to find a solution to ensure another inmate doesn’t die.