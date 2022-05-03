EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The families of Amazon workers killed in a deadly warehouse collapse last December recently gathered to tell the company that things were not ok with the warehouse when it collapsed.

The warehouse partially collapsed when tornadoes touched down in December, killing six contractors; one of them was DeAndre Morrow. His mother, Deon January, spoke publicly for the first time about her son’s loss.

Last month, OSHA issued a hazard alert letter to Amazon detailing potentially life-saving improvements to be made at the site. Since the collapse, attorneys for some of the victims’ families have said the building had structural problems.

“This is very difficult. It’s not okay. It’s not okay. Amazon, it’s not okay,” January said. “And Amazon had plenty, plenty of time to alert everyone for safety and they failed to do that. And they need to be held responsible.”

The attorneys have also said the company had an inadequate way of dealing with extreme weather events. Several employees told reporters they were threatened with losing their jobs if they left the workplace to seek shelter after tornadoes were seen in the area.