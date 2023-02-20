URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a rare opportunity for one school community in Urbana Wednesday night. Families were able to bring their concerns directly to the superintendent. Many parents say they still feel uneasy about big changes that could be coming to Wiley Elementary.

The Q&A session came a week after a school board meeting where the plan was presented. Families filled the room and spoke up during public comment about saving their school. WCIA 3 crews weren’t allowed in Wednesday’s Q&A because the district’s communications director said it wasn’t a public meeting. But crews caught up with some parents after.

“You keep hearing the phrase “Wiley family” thrown around. It’s not a joke, it’s a real thing,” Rob Bennett said.

“Wiley is a strong, strong school,” Efrem Tutwiler said.

“We love it here,” Mabruka Yazidi said.

That’s why these parents are fighting to save Wiley Elementary.

“The diversity here is amazing. It’s hard to find in other places in Urbana,” Yazidi said. “I’m really worried that our culture, our family will be lost in this move.”

The district is considering plans to relocate Wiley students and staff while renovating and removing asbestos from the building. But they haven’t confirmed whether they’ll come back.

“Don’t get me wrong – the school definitely needs the renovations, but I want it to come back the same,” Tutwiler said.

Parents say that was the general consensus among the roughly 40 who attended the Q&A session with Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum. They all agree things like the roof, HVAC system and asbestos need fixing. But they’re sticking together through the move.

“This is something that our children deserve, this is something that the communities who are here and pay taxes deserve,” Nathan Tanner said.

Parents we spoke with say while it was nice to be heard, not all questions can be answered by just one district leader.

“We brought up some questions and concerns that we thought are very important but at the same time the other people that needed to hear them aren’t here,” Tutwiler said.

One parent says he appreciated Dr. Ivory-Tatum’s candid responses in the meeting, and admitting when she didn’t have an answer.

“There was a question about ‘is this a trauma informed process? Is that being taken into account?’ And she said ‘no honestly we haven’t, but that’s also something a lot of us are concerned about,’” Bennett said.

They’re also wondering: what’s the rush?

“Our first PTA meeting to create a response to this was just this last Thursday,” Tanner said. “Are we going to reopen Wiley as a neighborhood public school? That is, to me, the ultimate question.”

Parents we spoke with say they want more conversations to be had before the board makes a final decision. A survey was released Wednesday during the meeting to get feedback from Wiley families.