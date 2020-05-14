Families look for stolen statues

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Law enforcement are on the lookout for a couple of thieves and you will not believe what they took.

Someone stole a Sasquatch Wednesday in Dietrich. It is a neighborhood attraction for kids in Effingham County. The 8 foot monster had only been up a couple weeks when it was taken.

If you see this statue contact Lyndsey Finn directly at klmmfinn@gmail.com.

Then over in Cumberland County, someone grabbed a large rooster statue last Thursday. It was a Father’s Day gift for one couple years ago. It was wired to the ground in Toledo and those wires were cut.

If you see the rooster statue, contact Larry and Tammy Stults at Tstults1948@gmail.com.