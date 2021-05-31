Families in Champaign spend Memorial Day at Hessel Park

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–As more people get vaccinated, family gatherings are making a comeback.

A lot more families had something cooking on the grill at Hessel Park this Memorial Day. Kids were out playing with their friends like they used to, and parents were catching up with family they haven’t seen all year.

“It’s just been fun to just be with family, get out and enjoy each other, you know?” Dorothy Johnson said.

Johnson and her family came out to Hessel to commemorate her father, who served in the Korean War. It’s also been nearly a full year since she’s seen most of her family.



“I just thank god for allowing us all to be able to enjoy another year without COVID-19 being as bad as last year,” Johnson said.

Keyara Wilson said her family also hasn’t seen each other since the pandemic was first reported.

But they decided to come together since her grandmother is getting her second dose. She said it’s starting to feel like things are getting back to normal.

“I feel like it’s getting there,” Wilson said. “We’re definitely taking the first steps we need to get back to normal. I don’t think we’re quite there yet, but I think it’s the first step for sure.”